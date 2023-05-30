A young man who was an honor student and knows what career he wants to pursue is this week’s outstanding youth. Trenton C. Hayes is a member of the Class of 2023 at North Jackson High School.
Trent was on the honor roll and maintained a mostly A average in his academics throughout high school. He was a member of the Beta Club and was active in SkillsUSA. Trent was one of the top three boys at North Jackson High School.
This young man attended EPCOT where he was enrolled in the electrical technology program. He was selected as the Employee of the Month.
Trent competed at the State SkillsUSA Competition. He placed second for industrial maintenance.
This recent graduate would say to incoming freshmen, “No matter what, never give up. Ask for help if need be, but don’t stop trying.”
Trent had this to say about his high school, “I love how friendly and helpful the teachers are.”
“Everyone here is very friendly and helpful,” says Trent about EPCOT.
Electrical was this young man’s favorite school subject. “I enjoy solving projects then drawing and writing prints with diagrams and schematics.”
Trent plans to continue his education at Northeast Alabama Community College. He will study industrial systems and mechanical maintenance.
Solving electrical problems is one of Trent’s talents. He can also program code easily with what he has experienced.
When this young man has free time, he enjoys playing video games. He also likes to hang out with his friends.
Trent is the son of Amanda Crawford and has two sisters, Brylee and Stormy. His grandparents are Belinda Pearson and David Pearson. The family has Beagle named Jake and a cat named Tommy.
