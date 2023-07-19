This week’s outstanding youth is a young man who already knows what he wants to major in at college. Landon Murphy will be a senior at Scottsboro High School when school begins next month.
Landon has maintained an All A average throughout high school. He has received the gold card at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs. Landon is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club.
This young man is a member of the Robotics Team for the Beta Club. His team was named the state champions at the Alabama State Beta Convention. They went on to earn second place at the National Beta Convention this summer.
Landon has attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) for two years. He is enrolled in the Drafting and Design Program. Landon was selected as the Student Employee of the Month last December at EPCOT.
Landon has earned his AutoCad certificate and has ten hours of OSHA training. He is also a dual enrollment student taking classes through Northeast Alabama Community College.
Math is Landon’s favorite school subject. “It is very useful and versatile,” he adds.
Landon would say to an incoming freshman, “Work hard, be determined, and be kind. It pays off later.”
“At Scottsboro High School, one of the things I like the most is my teachers,” says Landon. “They are all very kind and will go out of their way to help students.”
“One thing I like at EPCOT is the opportunities that come along with the hard work that is put in every day.”
In addition to working hard at school, this young man works part-time at Publix. When he has free time, Landon enjoys spending time with his family and friends. His special talent is building robots.
Landon is looking ahead to what comes after high school. He hopes to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he will major in mechanical engineering.
Landon is the son of Chris and Lisa Murphy. He attends Faith Covenant Church of God.
