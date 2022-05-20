A young lady who will be heading off to Northeast Alabama Community College to continue her education has been awarded the 2022 Elaine B. Slater P.R.I.D.E. (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence) Leadership Scholarship. North Sand Mountain senior Emily Middlebrooks has been named as this year’s scholarship recipient.
This scholarship was established nine years ago to honor Elaine B. Slater, former principal at North Sand Mountain. Slater was instrumental in beginning the P.R.I.D.E. recognition program at the school.
Emily plans to study pre-nursing at NACC. She will also be a member of the Ladies Golf Team at the school.
This outstanding young lady is a member of the Beta Club, honor court, and has served as president of the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She was president of both her freshman and sophomore classes and secretary of her junior class.
Emily was a varsity cheerleader and a co-captain of the squad. She has been a member of the basketball, track and field, and golf teams during high school.
Emily’s future plans include earning a master’s degree in nursing and becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Her honors in high school include membership in Sigma Kappa Delta, an English honor society, and Phi Theta Kappa, a collegiate honors society. She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society.
This top student and athlete is the daughter of Kyle and Amy Middlebrooks of Flat Rock. She has two siblings, Blake and Grayson. Her grandparents are Herbert and Sheila Middlebrooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.