Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
• A report of theft on County Road 177 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 19 in Section.
• A report of theft on Hodges Street in Woodville.
• A report of an animal attack at Dollar General in Dutton.
• A report of DUI on Highway 40 in Scottsboro.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
• Valerie Lynn Porter, 36 of New Market, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Chasity Nicole Evans, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jaclyn Rae Gilbert, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree.
• Brittany Joyce Smith, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with arson second degree.
• Jimmy Crawford, 42 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
• Cory Aaron Bailey, 28 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Ryan Matthew Brinkley, 34 of Guild, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 29 of Hollywood, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Kyle Bradley McLain, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell B. Peek, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and fleeing to elude.
• Christy Hargis, 40 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
• Leah Gilliam, 35 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
• Michael DeWayne Sawyer, 43 of Bridgeport, was arrested for failure to report to court referral.
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 60 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Brittany Joyce Smith, 32 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• John Wesley Anderson IV, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tanner Bo Baker, 19 of Section, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Lana Nichole Paige Brooks, 34 of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Ronnie Lee Davis, 39 of Dutton, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with assault third degree.
• Anglecia Dolberry, 57 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Don Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and interference with domestic violence emergency call.
• Rebecca Ann Long, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassing communications.
• Samuel Malachi McMullins, 20 of Pisgah, was charge with leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree.
• Alejandro Segura Reyna, 51 of Valley Head, was charged with DUI.
• Russell Christian Rozell, 43 of Paint Rock, was charged with failure to pay.
• Kenneth Lee Todd, 68 of Grand Bay, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument second degree and two counts of theft of property third degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
• At 9 a.m., a report of domestic violence by strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call in the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive.
• At 10:50 a.m., a report of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 100 block of Lisa Lane.
• At 1:53 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
• At 10 p.m., a report of reckless endangerment in the 100 block of Rogers Road.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
• At 12:11 a.m., a report of theft of property fourth degree in the 100 block of Parks Avenue.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
• Alyssa C. Watts, 21 of Sylvania, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Jaclyn Rae Gilbert, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree.
• Joel David Pockrus, 48 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Jessica Lynn Garmany, 33 of Dutton, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
• Kyle Bradley McLain, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Adrian Russell, 32 of Pinson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Mary Kapp Hodge, 66 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Bradley Stephen Anderson, 39 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• James D. Armstrong, 60 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Michael Pincone, 54 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Terry Joseph Loudermilk, 22 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
• Joseph Frank Ward, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lana Nichole Paige Brooks, 34 of Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Corey Don Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence strangulation.
• Brandon Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Lauren Maley Rucker, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Audrey Rozell, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Russell Rozell, 43 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
