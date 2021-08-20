Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
• Anthony Whitley, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Christopher Vinson, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Johnny Glenn Privett, 56 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property third degree and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
• Joshua Lee Morrow, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• Sandy Rachel Mitchell, 50 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Jeffrey Kirk, 39, was charged with failure to pay.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
• Michael David Haislip, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Quincy Tisdale, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Gregory Thompson, 45 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond removal and bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Cedrick Eugene Kelly, 37 of Arab, was charged with certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Ryan Cornelison, 32 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roosevelt Lovell Anderson, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an altered firearm and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
• Kandace Nichole Agustin, 35 of Arab, was charged with possession of an altered firearm.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• Hannah Nicole Stephens, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Debra Sue Johnson, 58 of Woodville, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
• Edderick Flippo, 44 of Maysville, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
• Christopher Price, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Bret Jadon Pickle, 27 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• Isaiah Edmondson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jervon Kelly, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Darrell Grider, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Roberts, 59, was charged with failure to appear.
