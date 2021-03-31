On Monday, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong announced his candidacy to succeed Congressman Mo Brooks in representing Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th Congressional District covers Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, Madison and Jackson counties across the top of Alabama.
Strong, a Madison County native and long serving member of the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, served four terms on the County Commission and is in his third term as Chairman. Strong was the first Republican elected as Chairman in 2012.
“I have spent my life serving my community, helping those in need and protecting our values. Now our nation is under attack by socialist Democrats who threaten our right to bear arms, want to take more of our paychecks and open our borders regardless of the consequences. I will fight the Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Biden agenda and stand strong for our families and Christian values. I was proud to support Donald Trump on day one and I believe he is the greatest President of our time. I am running for Congress because I want to pick up the fight that Donald Trump started and put our country back on the right track. North Alabama is a special place with a growing economy that plays a vital role in our national defense, space program and advanced manufacturing. My pro-defense and anti-tax agenda will help continue that growth so we can provide new opportunities for our children and grandchildren. As your voice in Congress, I will always fight for our jobs and Christian values,” said Strong.
As Commission Chairman, Strong brought conservative leadership to the courthouse by opening each meeting with a prayer and following through on his pledge to “Do More with Less.” He reduced the county workforce while improving service and used those savings to build new roads and schools.
Strong also played a key role in bringing together leaders from across our region to recruit Toyota Mazda, Polaris, GE Aviation Blue Origin and Aerojet to our community. A lifelong first responder, Strong is also known for leading the rescue, removal and rebuilding efforts following the deadly tornado that struck western Madison County during the Alabama Super Outbreak on April 27, 2011. Strong led a community effort that fed thousands and provided food, clothes and generators to those in need when our community was without power for more than a week.
The Republican Primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022. For more information on Dale Strong and to see his announcement video on why he wants to serve as your next Congressman please visit DaleStrongforCongress.com.
