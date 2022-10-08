Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, OCT. 3
• Kelly McDaniel, 50 of Bryant, was charged with theft fourth degree.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
• Daniel J. Hendon, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
• Jessica Marie Jent-Parker, 41 of Estillfork, was charged with contempt of court.
• Phillip Zabriskie, 36 of Bryant, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Kenneth Williams, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with making a terrorist threat, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault second degree of a police officer.
• Octavius Matthews, 26 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Christopher Samuel Manning, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Kathy Ann Gifford, 54 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bradley Aaron Ferguson, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Tad Blankenship, 24 of Albertville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Samuel Lee Beal, 54, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Morris Baugher, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Katina Faye Baugh, 47 of Estillfork, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
• Charles Beasley, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Donald Mitchell, 41 of Gadsden, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jesse Colton Sharp, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay, unlawful breaking and entering and theft second degree.
• Dai’Moni Elecia Stewart, 23 of Florida, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and four counts of bond removal and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
• Tammy Treece, 50 of Gurley, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Alexus Nicole Bishop, 28 of Section, was charged with chemical endangerment.
• Kanaly B. Casey, 27 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamie Lee Haney, 34 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John David Jester, 43 of Arab, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Eric Caprice Linder, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Madalyn Rose Medley, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with chemical endangerment.
• Ambrea Nicole Shumake, 22 of Fackler, was charged with chemical endangerment.
Scottsboro Police Report
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
• Bradley Aaron Ferguson, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Chris Alan Ballenger, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• David Wayne Guinn, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Harrison, 40, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffery Shay Dukes, 37 of Anniston, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
• Christopher Joseph Martin, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.