Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) announced this week that the college will extend the use of online courses through at least January of the 2021 Spring term.
Course instruction will be conducted online in real time for most classes. Students will remain in the classes for which they have registered and will participate in the classes at the normal meeting times according to the published class schedule. With this adjustment, students will be meeting with their classes virtually rather than sitting in the classroom.
According to NACC President Dr. David Campbell, “Much data shows that the College’s service area has a very high rate of coronavirus transmission, including data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control, and other independent studies. One national publication has identified our area as an emerging coronavirus hot spot.”
Campbell also said that NACC and its personnel do not want to put any students, faculty, or staff at risk. He added that signs show the coronavirus pandemic is going to be present well into the spring.
As noted, most classes will be moved online and will hold virtual class meetings in real time through the end of January via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, with the goal of returning to campus-based instruction for traditional courses on Feb. 1. Students will access course information and class meeting links through their Canvas accounts.
NACC will notify any students enrolled in courses that will require on-campus instruction in January, and the utmost attention will be given to ensuring the safety of students and employees for on-campus class meetings.
Campbell and other NACC administrators will review the COVID-19 health data for the College’s service area closer to Feb. 1 to determine if it is indeed safe to move forward with the plan to return traditional courses to campus-based instruction.
“Despite whatever happens, we at NACC are pledged to give our students a quality education, while assuring their safety,” said Campbell. “Our administration is focused on that. We want to be on top of everything we do!”
Interim Dean of Instruction Chad Gorham discussed specific measures the College will take to ensure course instruction is delivered efficiently. “By using online meeting platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, students will be able to see and hear both their instructor and fellow students in the class,” said Gorham.
Gorham added, “Since class meetings will be held at specific times during the week, students will be able to establish a semester routine just like if they were on campus.”
Although final preparations are being made for the semester, it is not too late to register for classes! Students may register for spring semester courses until Jan. 8. 2021. Contact an advisor, visit nacc.edu, or call 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418 to get started now.
NACC campus offices will be fully operational for the spring semester and will continue to provide excellence service to students.
