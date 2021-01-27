During a meeting on Jan. 25, the Jackson County Commission discussed extending the previous COVID-19 leave policy as well as a potential upcoming project for the Jackson County Park.
During the meeting, Commissioner AJ Buckner signaled his dislike for the current policy, which he stated does not exist.
"I don' like that there isn't a systemic approach," stated Buckner referring to a lack of consistency in addressing the leave policy in the county’s various departments.
During the latter months of 2020, Commission Chairman Tim Guffey — who announced his resignation in December and has not attended a commission meeting since — had signaled a preference for a case-by-case policy which had been discussed during commission meetings.
This allowed individual department heads to set the policy for their employees. When previously presented to the commission, this policy was not challenged, and no further discussion was had on the issue.
However, after a recent confusion among county employees regarding what test they were expected to procure if they were exposed or were showing symptoms the commission began discussion on the issue in early January.
Guffey had also sent guidance for employees to receive rapid tests as opposed to standard COVID-19 testing — this policy is also under review by the commission.
The Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), passed by Congress in March 2020, required local governments to provide up to 10 days of COVID-19 related sick leave. The act also provided funding through a social security tax credit that these entities could use to cover the additional cost.
Notably, while the FFCRA's funding was extended in late December, the requirement to offer the leave to employees was not.
Commissioners and members of the county government appeared to be unclear about available funding, or that it was extended until March 2021.
The commission tabled the issue for a future meeting due to a lack of information regarding the issue — other government entities in Jackson County, including the Scottsboro City School System, have already extended their leave policies under the FFCRA.
Discussions of what to do with the Jackson County Park continued during the meeting as well.
A fire at the park's dock almost a year ago cost the lives of 10 people and destroyed the dock itself.
The county's insurance company began paying the county lost income and funding was made available to the commission to make a capital improvement on the site, according to Manning. The improvement can include either rebuilding the dock or a proposal the commission is considering building additional camp sites at the park.
Carl Barnes, the camp director, stated in a previous meeting that either proposal is likely to pay for itself over time.
Jason Veneble, the Vice Chairman of the Jackson County Commission who has assumed duties of the Chairman in Guffey's absence, stated that he is in favor of adding camping sites to the park, but was unable to make any concrete move forward without further information.
"Whatever we decide, we can then define the scope of work," stated Venable during the meeting adding that "step one is deciding"
Despite the park project being on the agenda for Monday's meeting, no notable progress was made in discussion except for a request from Buckner for Manning and Barnes to return to the commission with an estimated cost for each project.
He also requested an estimate on the potential return on investment of either project — a camp ground or additional boat slip.
The commission again pushed the project off to the next work session which will take place in two weeks on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.