Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• Dustin Lee Turner, 32 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Courtney Leigh Rutledge, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derek Austin Rothell, 33 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bria Geneva Parnell, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Faith Hannah Lumpkins, 21 of Harvest, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dacia Claire Long, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of violation of release order.
• Guy Lee Hines, 64 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Nicholas James Evans, 22 of Stevenson, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• Brandon Evans, 26 of Stevenson, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• Deavon Douglas, 24 of Harvest, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Kelton Davis Jr., 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of bond revocation.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
• Justin Mitchell Gamble, 30 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Shayne Cole Smith, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with assault second degree and assault with bodily fluids.
• Timothy Sean Bingham, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Dale Erby, 45 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jamie Elaine Hoffman, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Joshua Lee Morris, 34 of Pisgah, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with receiving stolen property first degree and three counts of failure to appear.
• Brandi Renee Paradise, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
• Lauren Traylor Hill, 21 of Branford, Florida, was arrested on warrants.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was charged with reckless endangerment.
• Ashlee Glover, 32 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Lauren Traylor Hill, 21 of Branford, Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Lee Robbins, 28 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with violation of release order and failure to pay.
• Gilbert Anthony Viruet, 35 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
• Daniel Burns, 37 of Langston, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Heather Schuelke, 29 of Woodville, was charged with failure to pay.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
• Adam Joe Warren, 46 of Bridgeport, was arrested on warrants.
• Mistin Skie McGill, 26 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Robert Ervin Allison, 27 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kalin S. Allison, 27 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Marshall Henry Childs, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• William Chris Dunbar Jr., 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Earl Flippo, 36 of Gurley, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Treyden Miles, 20 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, criminal mischief first degree, criminal mischief third degree and theft of property fourth degree.
• Jimmy Shadrick, 56 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Ashley Nicole Summerford, 33 of Flat Rock, was charged with seven counts of violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• Ahren Hunter Kennamer, 31 of Woodville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Courtney Leigh Rutledge, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dacia Claire Long, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric James Hall, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• James Kyle Gross, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
• Timothy Mark Hunley, 48 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
• Lauren Traylor Hill, 21 of Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Zachary Taylor, 20 of Florida, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Jared Tate, 40 of Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Daniel Hollis Cordell, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
• Tyler Edward York, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Anthony Shane Ackler, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tucker Alan Goolesby, 22 of Henagar, was charged with public intoxication.
• Braxton Wade Blalock, 19 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
• William Chris Dunbar, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin Blake Gilliam, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Jennifer Michelle Cook, 30 of Geraldine, was charged with violation of release order.
