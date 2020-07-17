Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JULY 14
• A report of theft on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of a missing person on County Road 8 in Woodville.
• A report of a recovered stolen vehicle on County Road 358 in Pisgah.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
• A report of simple assault on County Road 125 in Henagar.
• A report of DUI on County Road 260 in Pisgah.
• A report of family disturbance on County Road 260 in Pisgah.
• A report of receiving stolen property on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of theft on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 43 in Macedonia.
• A report of harassment on County Road 78 in Rosalie.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
• A report of fraud on County Road 436 in Henagar.
• A report of theft on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of criminal mischief on County Road 131 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 183 in Woodville.
• A report of harassment on Highway 40 in Henagar.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 14
• Christian Dominic Velotta, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, assault third degree and domestic violence third degree.
• Sandra H. Utter, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Christopher L. Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was arrested on probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
• Blair Thomas Brothers, 32 of Foley, was charged with attempted theft.
• Dustin Blake Galloway, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Danial Alexander Gonder, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing and two counts of failure to appear.
• Richard Joseph Hinkle, 44 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
• Terry Darrell Myers, 64 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Ginger Kennedy Woodel, 43 of Boaz, was charged with failure to pay, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Veronica King, 32 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• James Little, 54 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Scott Little, 33 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree – assault.
• Dwight Paul Long, 42 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
• Kayla McKinney, 35 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Devin Venable, 26 of Scottsboro, was arrested to hold for another agency.
• Jason Woodle, 39 of Langston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JULY 14
• At 10:16 a.m., a report of harassment at the 200 Block of Lake Boulevard.
• A 12:25 p.m., a report of theft at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 3:43 p.m., a report of criminal mischief at the 3100 Block of South Broad Street.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
• At 7:30 a.m., a report of attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 800 Block of Willow Street.
• At 8 a.m., a report of assault at the 100 Block of Darrell Street.
• At 1 p.m., a report of theft at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 1:20 p.m., a report of menacing at the 800 Block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 14
• Christian Dominic Velotta, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, assault third degree and domestic violence third degree.
• Savannah Marie Alberti, 26 of Woodville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
• Dustin Blake Galloway, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Danial Alexander Gonder, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
• Dustin Blake Wilson, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Cole Lynn Gibson, 24 of Buford, Ga., was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
