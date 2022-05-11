Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 6
• Leon Campbell, 32 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyris Simone Branford, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandy Necole Cook, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Green, 45 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Summer Danielle Henson, 33 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Emmett Hughes IV, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a forged instrument and four counts of failure to appear.
• Nathan Thomas Machen, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and 13 counts of forgery third degree.
• Jeremy McKinney, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Tommy Wayne Owens Jr., 33 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI.
• Michael Bruce Self, 28 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Michael Johnson Shaver, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
• Courtney McCarson, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Joshua Eric Anderson, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Casey Foster, 27 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Debra Green, 50 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Dalton Smith, 19 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Thomas Terry, 51 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Keith Wooten, 40 of Grant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
• Raven Drake Bodie, 25 of Section, was charged with harassing communications.
• Eddie Lee Martin, 57 of Woodville, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, MAY 9
• Candy Dawn Brockman, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Alicia Michelle Gray, 42 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lisa Yvette Smith Wordlaw, 53 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
FRIDAY, MAY 6
• Brandy Necole Cook, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Nathaniel Haswell, 40 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Summer Danielle Henson, 33 of Grant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathan Thomas Machen, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and 13 counts of forgery third degree.
• Robert Emmett Hughes IV, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a forged instrument.
• Jimmy Dale Hall, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Sadron Quin Lampert, 35 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Jeremy McKinney, 44 of Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Garry Lee Morgan, 70 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and fleeing to elude.
• Maryland Singleton, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstruction and public intoxication.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
• Chadwick Scott Thompson, 47 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MAY 9
• Dustin Glenn Connally, 40 of Grant, was arrested on a Marshall County warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.