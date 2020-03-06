The Jackson County Commission discussed a vehicle policy at its work session Monday afternoon. This comes after several weeks of conflict concerning a county truck Commission Chairman Tim Guffey drives.
District 4 Commissioner Mike Sisk has brought up the issue at two commission meetings, and he said there should be more discussion on the topic. Guffey has been driving a county truck back and forth from his home, and Sisk has an issue with that. He said it was not necessary for the vehicle to be driven back and forth from home, and said he was okay with it being used for county business.
“I just feel like we’re trying to bring money and control spending,” said Sisk. “I see it as a waste.”
Guffey said that in 2019, he would have saved $4,000 driving the county truck, opposed to driving his personal vehicle making 58 cents per mile. District 2 Commissioner Jason Venable suggested that Guffey bring in past expenditures at the commission’s next work session.
Venable said that his understanding was that it is actually cheaper for the chairman to have a vehicle than it is to pay mileage because Guffey takes several trips per year to Montgomery and other places in the state to attend meetings.
“Why do you feel it’s necessary to drive it as your own personal vehicle?” asked Sisk.
Guffey said he does not drive it as his own personal vehicle, but he also said he is on call 24/7. He said there were times he has been out at two or three o’clock in the morning helping the Sheriff’s Department or the Emergency Management Agency.
Sisk replied that he could say that he is on call 24/7 also. He said there were several times he has been called out to help with things in the county.
“That’s part of my job, and I’m not asking for no compensation for it,” said Sisk.
Venable said the county allows employees on call to take vehicles home with them, and those employees are “taxed” three dollars per day. He said Guffey is not driving the vehicle for “absolutely no cost.”
Venable said he did not have an issue with Guffey driving the truck back and forth from home, he just wants to look at the dollars and make sure it is not costing the county money.
Guffey said the issue with the truck was discussed and approved 100% by the commission at a budget hearing on June 18.
The commission will discuss the issue further at its next work session.
