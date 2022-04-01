Four Jackson County men are in federal custody after being indicted and arrested on charges related to trafficking narcotics.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, along with the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force, worked a long narcotics investigation into illicit drug trafficking that concluded with the indictments and arrests.
David Ray Cisco, 49 of Dutton, Charles Edward Matchen Jr., 49 of Pisgah, Randy Tidwell, 60 of Bridgeport and Gary Chambless, 38 of Scottsboro, were all indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and multiple counts of distribution/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Welden said all four men remain in federal custody pending trial.
