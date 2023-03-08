Governor Kay Ivey will be visiting the Scottsboro Boys Museum on March 24 at 10 a.m. as part of the 92nd Anniversary Commemoration of the Scottsboro Boys’ arrests.
On the Scottsboro Boys Museum website, the museum welcomes the public to join “this historic event,” announcing that there will be no admission fee for the event.
