A Jackson County Jury needed only two hours to find Brandon Blaine Berry, 33 of Woodville, guilty of murder and kidnapping first degree in the death of a Huntsville man in 2018.
Authorities found the remains of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte, 30 of Huntsville, in a wooded area near County Road 86 in Woodville after receiving information from another agency of a homicide committed.
Berry was charged on Sept. 18, 2018.
According to testimony during the week-long trial, Rivamonte was autistic, and his family reported him missing on Sept. 5, 2018. Rivamonte came up on some people in Woodville, near Paint Rock River.
Evidence and testimony showed Berry beat Rivamonte and later transported him a short distance into Marshall County, where witnesses say he beat on the victim some more.
Finally, Berry took Rivamonte down the road in a truck and came back alone, where it was later learned Rivamonte’s body was in a blue tarp in the back of the truck and later buried in a wooded area.
Evidence showed Rivamonte was shot with a 380 pistol in the head.
District Attorney Jason Pierce credited investigator Rick Bremer in solving the case.
“He did an excellent job and worked tirelessly on this case,” said Pierce. “We are grateful for the verdict. The Rivamonte family is grateful to the jury as well.”
Circuit Judge John Graham will sentence Berry on June 29, at 11 a.m., where he faces 20 years to a life sentence on both convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.