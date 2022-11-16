Longtime law enforcement officer Steve Guthrie made a huge impression in the first-responder community prior to his death Wednesday. 

A post by the Sheriff’s Office announced his death simply Wednesday, “Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Sheriff’s Office has passed away late this afternoon after suffering from medical complications that occurred two weeks ago. Please keep Steve’s family in your prayers.”

