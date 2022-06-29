Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
• JohnMarl Adam Dane Liggayu Ramirez, 22 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Madyson Grace Smith, 21 of Stevenson, was charged with permitting livestock to run at large.
• Johnny Ray Holland, 40 of Bryant, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Mikah Lamar Knight, 26 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colton Stone Coots, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Randy Wayne Harris, 37 of Flat Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Randall Aaron Frazier, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and five counts of failure to pay.
• Robert Charles Simons, 24 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Judy Lynn Foster, 38 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Jason DeWayne Puckett, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justic
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
• Jonathan Lee Mefford, 31 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Robert Carden, 33 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Darrell Evans, 66 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Ryan Badgett, 36 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Gary Louis Smith, 69 of Bryant, was charged with hindering prosecution.
• Felicia P. Gamble, 49 of Flat Rock, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
• Carl Bradley Wise, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with using false identity to avoid arrest.
• Damion Doral Drake, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Glenn Westmoreland, 52 of Stevenson, was charged with violation of release order.
• James Eric Dodson, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jared Wade Allison, 25 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
• Gerzon Zanzael Hernandez, 29 of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with violation of open container law.
• Aledrando Gasper Manuel, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Corey Don Robbins, 32 of Section, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Steven Lee Summers, 33 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
• Starletta Lashee Beavers, 38 of Section, was charged with attempted theft of property fourth degree.
• Robyn L. Stewart, 45 of Loudon, Tennessee, was charged with failure to pay.
• Billy Joe Smith, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft of services third degree and two counts of failure to pay.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
• Takuma Darring Pinchon, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
• Donna Renee Elrod, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Ashley Renae Peacock, 29 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Sadron Lampert, 38 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in city jail.
• Darrion Roy Williams, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Peggy Ann Phillips, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and failure to appear.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
• Dylan Robert Cooper, 28 of Crossville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Jonathan Lee Mefford, 31 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Rose Schneider, 25 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• James Darrell Evans, 66 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
• James Eric Dodson, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Oscar E. Jimenez, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Carl Bradley Wise, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with using false identity to avoid arrest.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
• James Derrick Haney, 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Maurice Marquis Doss, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.