Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
• Otis Nathan White Jr., 62 of Gadsden, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Lynn Tinker, 37 of Pisgah, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Christy Shumake, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 59 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Larry Dale Brown, 40 of Pisgah, was charged with theft of property third degree.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
• Ladalvin Garland, 24 of Harvest, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree, certain persons forbidden to carrying a firearm, possession of marijuana second degree and violation of open container law.
• Andrew Cruise, 39 of Florida, was charged with theft of property second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, violation of open container law, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of attempt to elude, criminal mischief first degree, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental operations.
• Ryan Mark Carter, 31 of Princeton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Connie Sue York Summerford, 54 of Ider, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
• Tanner Bo Baker, 20 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.
• Jonathan Ryan Holland, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with three counts of failure to appear, attempt to elude, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Channing Johnson, 25 of Paint Rock, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Adam Edward Moore, 33 of Estill Fork, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of brass knuckles and promoting prison contraband.
• Harold Eugene Patterson, 35 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Leonard Clemons Ray, 73 of Dutton, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
• Brandon Ray Adkins, 29 of Flat Rock, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Ashley Summerford, 32 of Flat Rock, was charged with forgery second degree, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• Constance Walters, 34 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
• Samuel Joseph Benson, 20 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
• Jillian Michelle Phillips, 37 of Lafayette, Georgia, was charged with public intoxication.
• Grayling Opal Williams II, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
MONDAY, NOV. 29
• Billy Mason, 47 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy Lynn Treece, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by deception first degree.
• Jonathan McElroy, 43 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Timothy DeWayne Dews, 30 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
• Michael Dylan Golden, 24 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Larry Dale Brown, 40 of Pisgah, was arrested on a theft of property third degree warrant.
• Joe Nathan Glover Jr., 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
• April Christine Goforth, 34 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
• James Russell Roberts, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 45 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Alexander Freeman, 29 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Chris Alan Ballenger, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
• Brandon Franko, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
• Bryan McBride, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
MONDAY, NOV. 29
• Timothy DeWayne Dews, 30 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Amy Lynn Treece, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by deception first degree.
• Bobby Eugene Sprouse Jr., 50 of Section, was charged with DUI.
