Time is running out to apply for the Nursing Program at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). Applications for the Nursing Program will be accepted until March 31, 2022. Students accepted during this application cycle will make up the Fall 2022 cohort of nursing students.
NACC’s Nursing Program provides students with a high-quality education right here in the local community. Students at NACC have access to state-of-the-art technology, including top of the line simulation and hospital labs on campus. Lecture halls at Northeast are also impressive and have been updated with the most recent technology. NACC’s nurse educators (instructors) are highly qualified and provide students with excellent training throughout the program. Our educators teach in both the classroom and clinical setting while also serving as advisors to students in the program. During a recent accreditation process, the number of doctoral-prepared nursing educators at Northeast was specifically recognized as a strength of the Nursing Program.
“Nursing is such a great field to go into,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “It is a such a rewarding field and nurses are in high demand for employment. No matter your age or gender, now is the perfect time to become a nurse!”
Students in the Nursing Program at Northeast complete a high number of clinic hours in local facilities, giving them a direct hands-on experience in the field. Specifically, students complete clinical hours in four local facilities: DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North, and Marshall Medical Center South. Our partnership with these local facilities is strong, and these facilities hire graduates of our program very often.
Director of Nursing Education at Northeast Dr. Myrna Williamson says, “Nursing is a profession which combines the characteristics of caring, compassion and competence. NACC nursing faculty work side by side with our nursing students to teach and prioritize these qualities throughout the nursing program. Graduates of the program are well prepared for the challenges of the field, which is why NACC nursing graduates are sought out by local and regional healthcare facilities as highly trained nursing professionals.”
The Nursing Program is completed in five semesters at NACC. Students then earn an Associate in Applied Science and can test for the Registered Nurse (RN) credential. Students earn the Practical Nurse (PN) credential after just three semesters in the program. NACC’s program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
Now is a great time to consider a career in nursing. There is a critical need for healthcare professionals across the country, specifically nurses. Wages are becoming more competitive, and more facilities are looking to hire nurses.
Financial aid opportunities are available to students looking to begin the program, and NACC’s Financial Aid department is ready to assist you in exploring every option for financial aid. Additionally, NACC’s Nursing Program costs about half that of a program at a four-year institution. Students may apply for the Nursing Program before completing the required basic general education courses as well.
Ready to apply for the program? Visit the Nursing Division’s page at nacc.edu or contact the Nursing Department Secretary, Penny Green, at greenp@nacc.edu or by calling 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001 ext. 2216.
