The Jackson County Board of Education is currently in the process of selling five acres of property in Hollywood. The property includes the old material center and alternative school buildings, which have been unoccupied for years.
At a work session held Wednesday, June 9, JCBOE Chief School Financial Officer Jeff Middleton said the property will not bring a significant amount of money due to its condition.
“This is more a problem we need to get rid of with that property than the actual money it’s going to bring,” Middleton said.
Superintendent Kevin Dukes explained that an open bid was previously held on the property, but that did not work out.
“We had a clear cut high bid, but in the end that person was not able to come up with the funds,” said Dukes.
Dukes said there was a large discrepancy between the first and second highest bids that the board decided it needed to go a different route.
“We decided we needed to do something different than go with the second bid because we think we can get a more fair price,” Dukes said.
The board will hire a realtor to sell the property, and board members must approve the price and sale at a meeting before moving forward. The money earned from the sale of the property will go into the JCBOE general fund.
The board also discussed selling the property that once housed Paint Rock Valley High School, which closed its doors in 2017.
According to Dukes, the Paint Rock Valley community, through the Jackson County Commission, was given the opportunity to take control of the property after its closing.
“They came back and said they couldn’t do it,” Dukes said. “It was more costly than they were able to fund.”
The board will see how the sale goes with the Hollywood property before it officially begins the process of selling the Paint Rock Valley property.
“We are focusing on Hollywood first to see how that plays out,” Dukes said.
Middleton said the land and buildings in Paint Rock Valley had more potential for bringing in significant dollars than the Hollywood property.
Dukes said the board may vote on the sale price of the Hollywood property at its next meeting, which will be held July 21 following the 5 p.m. work session.
