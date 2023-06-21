School has only been out for about three weeks, but some parents are already buying school supplies for the 2023-2024 year. Many schools have posted their supply lists for each grade to help those who like to get an early start. There is some more information for all the parents of students who attend school in the Jackson County School System.
A list of items that were included in the bid request for school supplies out of Title I carryover funds has been released and will be distributed to all county schools. Parents will not need to purchase these items for their student. The school system will be supplying these.
Items provided for students in kindergarten through fourth grade include; one box of 12 count pencils which will be Ticonderoga or equivalent brand; four composition books per student; two boxes of eight count crayons which will be Crayola or equivalent brand; one pair of scissors; two glue sticks; and one pencil box. Every student will receive these supplies.
Items provided for students in fifth through twelfth grade include; one box of 12 count pencils which will be Ticonderoga or equivalent brand; four packs of 200 count wide ruled paper; and four binders which will be one and one half inches. These are provided at no charge to all of these students.
