Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church will be hosting their second annual Advent Journey starting Dec. 15. The event will be free to enter and serves as a reflection on “the Nativity of our Lord through Art and Hymns.”
On display will be a gallery of local artist’s work created for the season. The artists announced this year are Susan Bell, Nancy Bradford, Sonya R. Clemons, Artlady, Sue Freeman, Delores Goodowens, John H. Graham, Redmon Graham, Peter Grant, Phillip Kimmel, Bill Strain, Denise White and Laura Willis.
The gallery will be open Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.