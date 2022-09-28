The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association will be presenting a field day called Stockmanship in the Valley on Oct. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The field day will take place at the Kennamer Feed Yard located at 383 County Road 285 in Stevenson.

 Topics for the field day will be managing cattle from horseback, cattle working facilities and stocker cattle health strategies. Personnel from Alabama Cooperative Extension in Jackson County and University of Tennessee Extension in Marion County will be assisting with the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.