The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association will be presenting a field day called Stockmanship in the Valley on Oct. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The field day will take place at the Kennamer Feed Yard located at 383 County Road 285 in Stevenson.
Topics for the field day will be managing cattle from horseback, cattle working facilities and stocker cattle health strategies. Personnel from Alabama Cooperative Extension in Jackson County and University of Tennessee Extension in Marion County will be assisting with the program.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Kevin Thompson, Director of the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Centers located in Spring Hill and Lewisburg, Tennessee.
His day-to-day duties include overseeing research projects and demonstrations in beef cattle efficiency, beef heifer development, bull development, row crop production, cover crop and forage systems. However, he has a real passion for educating producers on the importance of responsible animal handling and stockmanship, using horses to manage cattle and telling a positive story of agriculture. There will also be a guest speaker, Dr. David Tyree, a practicing veterinarian from Addison and consultant with Multimin USA will be presenting on health strategies that can help improve the immune system for stocker cattle. This is an excellent opportunity for beef producers and their employees to learn some additional skills in safely handling cattle and keeping cattle healthy.
This is a free event, but participants will need to register to aid in meal planning purposes. Please register with the Jackson County Extension Office at (256) 574-2143 by Oct. 14. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.
