Mayor Robin Shelton declared the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 Constitution Week in Scottsboro. The proclamation, signed on Monday Sept.14, commemorates the importance of the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the US Constitution.
Present at the signing of the proclamation were members of the Tidence Lane Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR is a lineage-based membership organization that works to preserve American history and to recognize contributions to the formation of the United States.
The Constitution was initially signed on Sept. 17, 1787, though it was not fully ratified until 1790 and the week of Sept. 17 has been commemorated as Constitution Week in the US since 1956.
While the Constitution was signed by the Constitutional Committee on Sept. 17, 1787, it was not ratified by the states until May 29, 1790 when the last state, Rhode Island, officially ratified the document as the replacement for the Articles of Confederation.
The Bill of Rights was added to the Constitution by the Continental Congress in 1789, in an effort to assuage anti-federalists who believed the Constitution gave too much power to the Federal Government.
The constitution greatly increased the power of the federal government over the previous Articles of Confederation, while simultaneously implementing important measures to limit the power of any individual branch by creating a complex system of checks and balances. The Constitution is responsible for creating the three branches of government— the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches — and outlined duties and restrictions of these branches.
Since the ratification of the Constitution in 1791, it has been amended 17 additional times — for a total of 27 amendments — with the last amendment ratified in 1992.
The DAR has a long history with Constitution Week.
In 1955, the organization petitioned congress to create a week commemorating the singing of the Constitution. On Aug. 2, 1956 Congress passed a law that officially set aside the week after Constitution Day to commemorate the initial signing of the US Constitution.
Constitution Week begins with Constitution day on Sept. 17 and runs through Sept. 23.
