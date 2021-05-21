Chief Master Sgt. Eric Dudash, retired Air Force, will be the guest speaker at the annual VFW/American Legion Memorial Day program on Monday, May 31.
The event will be held at Collins Intermediate School, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Dudash, who retired from active duty in December 2018, spent over 30 years in service, engaging in every conflict since Desert Shield/Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan and multiple other engagements including hostage rescue and drug interdiction.
Dudash’s last position allowed him to advise commanders with issues regarding the readiness, utilization, morale, professional development and quality of life of more than 1,200 permanent party enlisted members in 62 different Air Force Specialties and 35,000 student graduates worldwide annually.
He has a Masters of Arts in Education, concentrating in Adult Education and Training. He and his family, including wife, Barbara and three children, Zachary, Brooke and Adoree, reside in Mentone.
Dudash is an active member of the DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 and continues to be a servant leader in the community by volunteering with Comfort Care Hospice, helping Warrior Freedom Service Dogs in Flinstone, Georgia, providing leadership seminars for businesses throughout the state of Alabama and engaging with youth about the importance of resiliency.
He is currently working a children’s book, “I Am A Patriot,” based on his experiences after retirement.
All citizens of Jackson County are invited and encouraged to attend the Memorial Day program to honor all veterans who have served our country.
