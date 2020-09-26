A Section man is facing theft and burglary charges related to a break-in that occurred on McGee Street in Powell around two weeks ago.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, on Sept. 12, the Powell Police Department contacted DeKalb County investigators to report a large number of items had been stolen from the former Pendergrass Farms Company.
“Multiple items such as four wheelers, sound equipment, stereos, tools, two utility trailers, an engine and several other miscellaneous items had been stolen from the building,” said Welden.
Welden added that thousands of dollars’ worth of items had been stolen. Investigators had several leads including a witness and evidence left on scene. The evidence led investigators to a residence on Cemetery Drive in Section.
While at the residence, DeKalb investigators, Section Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located multiple items that the victim identified as stolen in the burglary. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located at the residence.
Three people were arrested on scene, including Tristan Dane Corbitt, 34 of Section, Matthew Kaleb Christian, 20 of Fyffe and Jordan Levi Cisco, 24 of Section. All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were taken into custody and transported to Jackson County Jail on the drug related charges.
After further investigation, it was determined that Corbitt was allegedly responsible for the burglary. After Corbitt’s release from Jackson County, he will face charges of theft of property first degree and burglary third degree in DeKalb County.
Several items are still missing, according to Welden, including two Yamaha four wheelers, two Bose speakers and a black, mesh bottom utility trailer. Welden said the items were likely already sold or traded by the suspect.
If you have information on the whereabouts of these items, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.
Welden thanked the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department for their assistance in the case.
