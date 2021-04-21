Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
• Joshua Wade Bridges, 32 of Missouri, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Royce Moore, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
• Macklin Scott Phillips, 41 of Section, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Jennifer Michelle Brown, 44 of Albertville, was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Jessica Carlson, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Belinda Gail Centers, 37 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
• Jeremy Bush, 30 of Eight Mile, was charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
• Nathan Lee Gifford, 37 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Anthony Gilliam, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Rachel Diane Gregory, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Scott Knight, 43 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Anthony Martin, 51 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence harassing communications.
• Bonnie Catherine Preston, 34 of Manchester, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond removal and four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Kailin S. Allison, 26 of Bridgeport, was charged with harassment.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
• Isaac Scott Edwards, 20 of Sylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Williams, 42 of Pisgah, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
• Joshua Young, 36, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Bonnie Catherine Preston, 34 of Manchester, Tennessee, was charged with bail jumping second degree.
• Matthew Joshua Bynum, 25 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ramzee Doss, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Christopher Alan Goggans, 41 of Fort Payne, was charged with giving false name to law enforcement, driving while license revoked, failure to display insurance, switched tag and fleeing to elude.
• Shane Blake Henley, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Peggy Elaine Smith, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with three counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon David Wright, 30 of Union Grove, was arrested on a bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
• At 12:30 p.m., a report of harassment in the 100 block of Boy Drive.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
• At 10:30 a.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 100 block of Mac Allen Road.
• At 12:57 p.m., a report of found property (cell phone) in the 26000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 5:50 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 9:35 p.m., a report of attempt to elude, DUI and violation of open container law in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
• At 8:34 p.m., a report of burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree and theft fourth degree in the 200 block of County Road 539.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
• Marques Jerome Washington, of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Gentle, 21 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• McKenzie Dawn Burlison, 29 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jordan Ashmore, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 47, was charged with violation of court order.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
• Bandra Thomas, 62 of North Carolina, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Don Brownlow, 79 of Tennessee, was charged with DUI, attempt to elude and violation of open container law.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
• Joshua Loudermilk, 30 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
• Matthew Joshua Bynum, 25 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Ward, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy Lamar Crawford, 48 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Christopher Lee Smith, 30 of Dutton, was ordered to serve five days in city jail.
• Ramzee Doss, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
