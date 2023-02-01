The "20 Under 40" is special feature in Jackson Magazine showcasing and honoring a group of Jackson County individuals under the age of 40 making a positive impact on our community. The honorees are recognized for their civic, philanthropic and professional contributions to our area. Those honored show initiative, innovation and leadership contributing to the advancement of business, education, wellbeing and growth in our community.
To nominate an individual, email jacksoncomagazine@gmail.com. Please include your nominee’s full name, age, current city or town, contact number, occupation, place of employment, community involvement, and a brief description of why you would like to nominate them for the 20 Under 40 class of 2023.
