Like many others, 2020 was a difficult year for Stephanie Urquhart. While most struggled with social lives being disrupted due to the pandemic, Urquhart’s was a different one: She felt she didn’t have enough time for her dog Bailey. That guilt led her to creating something she believes dog owners could use: a set of self-care cards for both dog and owner.
“There’s actually a deck of cards I had in the past, a deck of self-care cards that had pictures of angels on them and they just had very short texts with them, gave ideas like ‘trust the process’, that kind of thing. So that was always in the back of my mind, a deck of cards,” Urquhart said. “Someone had talked to me about possibly turning this into a book but I thought that this kind of lent itself to having 52 separate cards and someone can choose one, they can focus on that idea for the week or they can just draw a random one and go with whatever happened.”
While Stephanie had no problems writing the actual texts for the cards, she was, admittedly, not the best artist, saying that she struggles with art and knew she’d have to hire an artist to do the illustrations for the cards.
Urquhart decided to post the project on Upwork, a website connecting businesses with freelancers in multiple fields. Through there, she connected with Olivia Doret, a freelance artist based in Chicago. After seeing some of Doret’s work, Urquhart had found her illustrator.
“She sends me the prompts for all of the cards and I just kind of go through and if something pops into my head, like I’ll read a prompt like dog and person on the beach and a picture comes into my head,” Doret said. “I’ll just sketch a few pictures down and after reviewing it for a little bit, see which ones click the most. What you have an emotional connection to, or you think will give somebody a more personal connection, you think it’s funny or will brighten their day and think that one works the best. Then from there, I’ll create the final line art, ink it in and send it over to [Urquhart].”
The next step was a big one: Pricing. Doret charges $1,730 for all of the illustrations and to print out 500 sets, it will cost another $3,398. In total, it will take $5,128 to do both of those things.
“I’m able to fund the illustration on my own but when I tack on the cost of printing the cards and making a rigid box setup to package them in, that’s exceeding $6,000 so that’s where Kickstarter comes in, Urquhart said. “I could potentially fund the entire project if I had to but that would mean putting it on a credit card so I’m trying to steer away from that. I’ve seen a lot of Kickstarter campaigns with success, so I figured I’d give it a try.”
From there, Urquhart set up a Kickstarter campaign under the name “Self-Care Cards for Dog Lovers” with a goal of $6,000. If Urquhart is able to fund the project and begin selling the cards, she will be donating a dollar for every purchase to Helping Animals Without Shelter as well as donating a set of cards to Hard Knocks Rescue and Training for every 20 sets sold with potential to donate to other organizations depending on how well things go.
