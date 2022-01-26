Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
• Joshua Aaron Keel, 37 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Scott Lee Mitchell, 41 of Oklahoma, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of a forged instrument third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alvin Paschal, 39 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tony Lee Brown, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Zachary James Chance, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Brian Gordon, 39 of Georgia, was charged with DUI, carrying a pistol without a permit and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Heath Allen Haney, 37 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to pay, switched tag and failure to display insurance.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
• Elijah Cole Stiles, 20 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Larry Foster Carlton Jr., 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on a two counts of probation revocation.
• Samuel Darnell Foy, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree.
• Jessie Martin, 34 of Decatur, was arrested on a grand jury indictment of willful abuse of a child.
• Misty Michelle Trivett, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
• Steven Hugh Cisco, 48 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Steven Blake Bradford, 34 of Huntsville, was arrested on a three counts of bond removal and three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jessica Layne Carlson, 28 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Blake Garner, 31 of Sweetwater, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Reed Mares, 39 of Huntsville, was arrested a motion to revoke her bond.
• James Anthony Smart, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, JAN. 24
• Charles Richard Rhodes, 54 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shannon Ceresa Hall, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Jonathan Quinn Baker, 22 of Gadsden, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Cecil Morris Beavers, 55 of Stevenson, was charged with harassment.
• Riley Wayne Hastings, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence criminal mischief third degree, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
• Debra Diane Keene, 64 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Jervon Kelly, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Patrick Lavon McCamey, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with parole violation.
• Angel Brite Stewart, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
• Jason Labron Scott, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Scott Lee Mitchell, 41 of Oklahoma, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
• Antonio Evans, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Joseph Matthew Ramos, 23 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with domestic violence harassment.
• Jennifer Dawn Little, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was held in city jail for Guntersville Police Department.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
• Randall F. Wilks, 70 of Henagar, was charged with DUI.
• Crystal Gayle Mullinax, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft fourth degree (shoplifting) warrant.
• Michael Blake Garner, 31 of Sweetwater, Tennessee, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
• Joseph Michael Gibbs, 41 of Oneonta, was charged with DUI.
• John Cody Thompson, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
• Dallas Wayne Goss, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, JAN. 24
• Angel Stewart, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Anthony Shane Acker, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree and theft third degree.
• Jimmy Lewis Price III, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with theft first degree and theft third degree.
