Jackson County Sheriff’s office
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• Crystal Clements, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation violation.
• Myles Iverson Chambers, 20 of Bryant, was arrested on three counts of bond revocation.
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with escape third degree.
• Caleb Tidwell, 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Gary Jason Hill, 45 of Woodville, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Scott Evans, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
• Taylor Charlie Williams, 34 of Lacey Springs, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• Tyshone McCowen, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Robert Austin Loudermilk, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Lee Gideon, 55 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
• Michael Shannon Williams, 41 of Bridgeport, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Mark Anthony Summerford, 58 of Flat Rock, was arrested on grand jury indictments of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rory Eugene Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Winninger Gamble, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• At 8:43 a.m., a report of harassing communications in the 1700 block of Gant Road.
• At 10:20 a.m., a report of duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Snodgrass Road.
• At 10:45 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Hunt Street.
• At 1:06 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:01 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing third degree on Boy Drive.
• At 4:09 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Cloverdale Road.
• At 10:51 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• At 3:50 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 8000 block of Highway 72.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• Lisa Gail Harding, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree and failure to appear.
• Jerry Thomas Morris, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Tiffany Brooke Wilson, 35 of Athens, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Tyshone McCowen, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• Ronald Alvin Jones, 45 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Leon Christopher Petty, 33 of Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Beau Dylan Blankenship, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on harbor vicious animal warrant.
• Bobby Lynn Hartley, 40 of Slocomb, was charged with failure to appear.
• Hollis Lee Hutchins, 44 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
• Amy Dianne Littrell, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rory Eugene Martin, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyson Amos Smith, 20 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Brandi Vinson Hamby, 45 of Hollywood, was arrested on a theft fourth degree warrant.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• Jason Lebron Smith, 42 of Fyffe, was charged with public intoxication.
• Joey Danielle Cornelison, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Paul Corbitt, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
