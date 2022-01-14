High Country Toyota in Scottsboro is donating $15,000 to the Scottsboro City School System for the 2021-22 school year in order to help create a positive behavioral incentive program. The money donated will go toward developing and purchasing awards and incentives for students in order to allow teachers to get maximum behavioral improvements from their students.
High Country Toyota General Manager Alan Cox visited Minor Elementary in Birmingham and witnessed the amazing results of having a program like this in place.
“I was blown away by the exemplary behavior of the students and the upbeat morale of both teachers and students,” Cox said. “I believe every school can benefit from instituting a program like this.”
A positive behavioral incentive program uses a three-tier system that provides support to all students while also identifying students at risk of developing behavioral problems to offer more individualized support when needed. Schools that used this type of program experience improved academic performance, decreased rates of student drug/alcohol abuse, improved teacher outcomes, and more.
According to Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress, the district plans to use the funds during this current school year to pair strategies with incentives for students in kindergarten through third grade. The donation allows them to provide additional help to meet the academic criteria outlined in the Alabama Literacy Act.
“These incentives will help encourage, motivate, and impact the overall gains in student proficiency toward meeting individual student goals,” Childress said. “Scottsboro City Schools are proud and honored to partner with High Country Toyota to provide these much needed supports and incentives for our students. This partnership is an insightful, yet impactful way to motivate students, teachers, and administrators and is a huge win for our kids!”
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with area schools and providing support to implement the policies and incentives needed,” Cox said. “Working together, we can establish this program from pre-k through eventually twelfth grade and make a difference in the lives of thousands of students.”
Steve Ayers, owner of High Country Toyota, also expressed his excitement about the donation. “We are just so very blessed not only to be in a position to not only open a new facility this year, but also to make sure it is not at the expense of our amazing city school system,” he said. “We have the best teachers and administration around, and we all have a mutual goal of helping mold the future leaders of our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.