With the demolition of the old car wash that was done on Monday, the City of Scottsboro gets one step closer to Chick-Fil-A, a brand the city has been waiting to come for years. Five months after the initial confirmation that Chick-Fil-A was coming to Scottsboro, the dirt has finally begun to move and the site development has kicked off.

Not far down the road on Highway 72, the construction of Whataburger is also steadily progressing.

