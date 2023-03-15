With the demolition of the old car wash that was done on Monday, the City of Scottsboro gets one step closer to Chick-Fil-A, a brand the city has been waiting to come for years. Five months after the initial confirmation that Chick-Fil-A was coming to Scottsboro, the dirt has finally begun to move and the site development has kicked off.
Not far down the road on Highway 72, the construction of Whataburger is also steadily progressing.
Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy reported that while neither restaurant is committed to a specific opening date, Whataburger expects to open in either late spring or early summer of this year while Chick-Fil-A is looking to open in late summer or early Fall.
“(Chick-Fil-A) hadn’t come overnight. When I campaigned the first time four years ago, this is what everybody wanted and it’s taken four years for us to get a little shovel work today and I’m glad,” Councilman Mike Ashburn said.
