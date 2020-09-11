Highlands Medical Center recognizes one nurse each year with its Angel of the Year award. The award recipient this year is Judy McBride, RN.
McBride started her career at Highlands in 1981 in the materials management department while going to school to earn a nursing degree.
She became a registered nurse in 1993 and moved to the special care unit where she has worked for the last 27 years.
According to her peers, McBride is an exceptional team member with a positive attitude who always goes the extra mile for her patients, their families and her work family.
Each year the award recipient is determined by nursing staff vote. McBride’s name will be added to the Angel of the Year plaque displayed in the Highlands Medical Center lobby to showcase award winners.
