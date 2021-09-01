Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• Miseale Maximine, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and failure to pay.
• Jimmy Wayne Johnson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• Jose Alexander Gomez, 23 of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver license.
• William Anderson Gothard, 56 of Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Phillip Haynes, 67 of Section, was charged with domestic violence menacing and possession of marijuana.
• Anthony Wayne Keel, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jerry Michael Moses, 55 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandi Paradise, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert Davis Smith, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with arson first degree.
• Danny Chris Watson, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
• Dustin Bell, 35 of Rainsville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with six counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of release order and bail jumping second degree.
• Isaiah Alexander Edmondson, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Lynn Edwards, 41 of Manchester, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Brittany Lynn Latham, 27 of Woodville, was arrested on an assault third degree warrant.
• Joshua Brandon Otinger, 20 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Micah B. Patterson, 25 of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Roger Eugene Rich, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft second degree.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
• Timothy Carter, 42 of Paint Rock, was charged with protection from abuse violation.
• Zachary James Chance, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• Dixie McGullion, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Paul Anthony Blevins, 31 of Dutton, was arrested on an amended probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to appear and escape third degree.
• Courtney Leigh Cannon, 30 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a harassing communications warrant.
• Howard Cothrean II, 29 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with assault first degree.
• Lance Nathaniel Johnson, 42 of Paint Rock, was arrested on nine counts of traffic warrants and was charged with escape, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Michelle Price, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with burglary first degree and assault third degree.
• Nikki Price, 34 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with burglary first degree.
• John Edward Reaves Jr., 50 of Estillfork, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• At 8:16 a.m., a report of reckless endangerment in the 26000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 1:18 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, theft fourth degree and theft third degree in the 1500 block of County Park Road.
• At 1:54 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 400 block of Appletree Street.
• At 2 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 2500 block of South Broad Street.
• At 9:01 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 200 block of Lisa Lane.
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
• Jose Daniel Pocedes, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Mason Noel Plunk, 36 of Mentone, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 56 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
• Robert Davis Smith, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with arson first degree.
• Timothy Eli Black, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Bobby Glen Haswell, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree warrant.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 31, was charged with failure to appear.
• Colton Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Ricky Frazier, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
• Roger Eugene Rich, 53 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft second degree.
• Brittany Talkington, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
• Melvin Roy Justice, 73 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Leslie Michelle Jones, 41 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
• Madelynn Cooper, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Shawn Pulley, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants.
