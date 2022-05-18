Aaron Tibbetts, the son of a veteran who gave the ultimate sacrifice to his country on a mountain in Vietnam, will be the guest speaker at the annual VFW/American Legion Memorial Day program Monday, May 30.
The event will be held at Collins Intermediate School, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Tibbetts has a desire to honor his father, Army Private First Class Bruce Harold Tibbetts, and a commitment to carry his torch.
He was only three weeks old when his father died, never having the opportunity to meet him.
“Most of my life, I held animosity and bitterness towards Vietnam and the Vietnamese people,” said Tibbetts.
A series of events led Tibbetts to travel to Vietnam, changing his life. It was there that he connected with his father and since has traveled back to Vietnam many times with a mission team where he is an active board member.
Tibbetts was born and raised in Maine and is a graduate of the University of Maine. His professional career as a nuclear project controls consultant has allowed him to work in many areas of the United States and countries abroad.
He and his wife of 26 years, Terri, reside in Chapin, South Carolina. They have two sons, Gabriel and Reagan, who both attend the University of South Carolina. They attend Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo, South Carolina and are involved with several charitable groups and organizations.
At the Memorial Day program, Tibbetts will remind everyone to never forget our fallen heroes and the sacrifices they made for our freedoms.
