Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) invites everyone to participate in the Mustang 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 30. Presented by First Southern State Bank, all proceeds from the Mustang 5K benefit scholarships at NACC. The race will be held on campus.
Participants may register online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Rainsville/FirstSouthernState BankMustang5KRunWalk. All racers registered by Oct. 22 will receive a long sleeve dri-fit T-shirt.
Cost of registration will be $25 for pre-registration, $30 day of registration and $20 for student registration. Age divisions include 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-29, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.
The race will begin promptly at 8 a.m. in front of the Tom Beville Lyceum on NACC’s campus. Participants should assemble at the starting line at 7:50 a.m. for race instructions. Restrooms will be available inside the lyceum.
Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each category, as well as Best Male and Best Female winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.