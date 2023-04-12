Students in Trina Giles biology class at Scottsboro Junior High School recently visited the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. The students participated in a learning activity called Kitchen DNA and Exploring Enzymes.
HudsonAlpha’s Dasi Price led this field trip. The students investigated enzymes and learned about enzyme specificity using locks and keys. They discussed the role of enzymatic reactions during the digestion of a fast food meal. They also got to evaluate some enzymes by creating their own apple juice and were able to observe an enzymatic action in real time as they created cheese.
The HudsonAlpha Educational Outreach Team works to foster a genetics-literate society and train Alabama’s future biotechnology workforce. HudsonAlpha is a nonprofit organization which is dedicated to improving the human condition around the globe through discovery, education, and economic development in the genomic sciences.
The team at HudsonAlpha reaches students, educators, medical providers, patients, and the community through hands-on classroom modules, in-depth school and workshop experiences, and digital learning opportunities.
Giles has been taking her students to HudsonAlpha for several years. The students have fun learning on this field trip as they participate in many hands-on activities.
