Field Trip 1

Emma Whitley and Griffin Webb are using a filtration device to filter a strawberry DNA extraction solution. These Scottsboro Junior High School students were on a field trip to HudsonAlpha in Huntsville with their teacher, Trina Giles.

 Contributed Photo

Students in Trina Giles biology class at Scottsboro Junior High School recently visited the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.  The students participated in a learning activity called Kitchen DNA and Exploring Enzymes.

  HudsonAlpha’s Dasi Price led this field trip.  The students investigated enzymes and learned about enzyme specificity using locks and keys.  They discussed the role of enzymatic reactions during the digestion of a fast food meal.  They also got to evaluate some enzymes by creating their own apple juice and were able to observe an enzymatic action in real time as they created cheese.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.