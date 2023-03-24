During the annual State of the City address, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy awarded Mary K. Carlton the Mayor’s Award, recognizing Carlton for her work in the community, notably acting as the founder and leader of Nourish One Child, which she started in 2013.

“What started by serving 25 children at Brownwood Elementary School is now serving all five elementary schools and over 400 children in the city schools receive bags of food for the weekend. During the pandemic and school closure, Nourish One Child provided over 12,000 bags of food to Scottsboro City School children. She coordinated over 12 local churches in the Lion’s Club, who contributed over 5,000 hours of volunteer time. Over 10,000 food items were donated and over $100,000 were donated,” McCamy said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.