During the annual State of the City address, Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy awarded Mary K. Carlton the Mayor’s Award, recognizing Carlton for her work in the community, notably acting as the founder and leader of Nourish One Child, which she started in 2013.
“What started by serving 25 children at Brownwood Elementary School is now serving all five elementary schools and over 400 children in the city schools receive bags of food for the weekend. During the pandemic and school closure, Nourish One Child provided over 12,000 bags of food to Scottsboro City School children. She coordinated over 12 local churches in the Lion’s Club, who contributed over 5,000 hours of volunteer time. Over 10,000 food items were donated and over $100,000 were donated,” McCamy said.
Carlton first moved to Scottsboro in 2009 with her husband Adam, after a friend told them about a house available on Goose Pond Island. Though they couldn’t find the house on their first visit, they searched again and were able to find it.
“We’re glad that you looked the second time to find the house,” McCamy said.
On top of her work at Nourish One Child, Carlton is also a founding member of the Jackson County Food for Thought program, a coalition of all 15 backpack programs in Jackson County.
“For the first year, I prayed a lot and I asked God to lead me. I had been the director of the volunteer center in Decatur for 25 and a half years and I loved working with volunteers. He found my place when we learned about the needs of children on the weekends to have food. We started, like (Mayor McCamy said), we started with 25 children and now we’re at 414, spending $3,500 every week for food but it takes a community for anything. We love every moment, every morning that we get up and see what we can do to make Scottsboro better,” Carlton said. “We have a special community and we appreciate the Scottsboro City Schools and their faculty. We love living here and don’t plan on going anywhere.”
