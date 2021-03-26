Jason Arnold, who has spent his entire education career at Scottsboro Junior High School, has been named as that school’s principal. He has served as the assistant principal there for the past three years.
“I am very excited to be the principal at Scottsboro Junior High School,” said Arnold. “It is an honor and privilege to serve in such a great school system and community. I am humbled by the support from our community.”
SJHS is home to Arnold, and the staff there is familiar with him. Not only has he served in an administrative role, but he taught World History and Civics/Geography for 15 years. He also coached for his first 11 years and was involved with the football, track, and basketball programs.
“I am very thankful to Dr. Reyes for this opportunity,” said Arnold. “I would also like to thank my former principal and mentor, Hal Luse, for his unending support for me and my career as an administrator. I would not be where I am without him.”
Arnold also worked with former principals Jason Hass, now principal at Collins Intermediate School, and Carrie Anne Myers. Hass gave Arnold his start in administration.
“It is an honor to be part of the Scottsboro City Schools administrative group which, in my opinion, are all first-class individuals of high character,” added Arnold.
Arnold plans to serve his faculty, staff, students, and community to the best of his ability.
“We want to invest in creating positive relationships that help to form our student body into high-achieving productive citizens,” he said.
At SJHS they like to say that they are F.A.M.I.L.Y which stands for Forget About Me, I Love You. “We strive to creative a culture where everyone is willing to put the needs of others before their own,” said Arnold.
This includes both the students and the faculty. They strive to meet their students where they are and help them grow until they reach their highest potential.
Arnold encourages everyone to follow SJHS on their Facebook and Instagram pages. There you will see more information about all the great things happening at the school. Each month they spotlight students who exhibit high character and uncommon behavior on a daily basis.
“These students are our product, and they are worthy of all of the praise that we can give them,” explained Arnold.
Arnold is thankful for the privilege of serving the community as the principal at SJHS. “There is nowhere else that I would rather be,” he concluded.
Arnold is married to Crystal Phillips Arnold who is the freshman/sophomore counselor at Scottsboro High School. They have three children, Reese Murdock, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Griffin Murdock, an eighth grader who is involved in baseball and football, and Lola Jean Arnold, a Pre-K student at Nelson Elementary.
His parents are Jimmy and Jean Arnold.
