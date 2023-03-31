Scottsboro police stayed busy this week with drug busts.
On March 28, officers made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of E. Willow St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Scottsboro police stayed busy this week with drug busts.
On March 28, officers made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of E. Willow St.
During the investigation, approximately 86 grams of methamphetamine was located along with 27.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Donald Ray Guthrie, 48, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Guthrie is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $28,000 bond.
On March 29, officers made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Micah Way. During the investigation, approximately 24.2 grams of fentanyl was located along with several items of drug paraphernalia.
Both Donna Jean Johnson, 41, of Brownsboro, and Jonathan Lee Hanuski, 28, were arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Johnson and Hanuski are both currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $25,500 bond each.
Also March 29, officers made contact with Jeremy Blake Newman, 39, pertaining to a theft incident in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Pkwy.
During the investigation, approximately 2.5 grams of fentanyl was located along with a small amount of marijuana. Newman was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute (Fentanyl), Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Theft of Property 4th. Newman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $15,800 bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.