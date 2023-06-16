Ryan Manning was found not guilty of domestic violence second degree and not guilty of willful abuse of a child on Friday, putting to rest an event of over two years that has “shattered a family.”
Manning’s accusation came from an incident dating back to October of 2021, when Manning, a former Scottsboro police officer, noticed his then eight-week-old daughter, Teagan, not moving her right arm. After taking her to several places to get it checked, it was discovered that she had 15 fractures around her body and an investigation took place into whether it was child abuse, culminating in Ryan Manning’s arrest on Dec. 21, 2021.
“It’s been a long almost two years for my family and I and we’re so thankful to God and all the people who supported us. We could not have made it through this (without them). No one knows what it’s like until you’re sitting here and you’re literally on trial for your life and your fate is being determined by 12 other people,” Manning said. “It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long 21-22 months and we’re just very thankful that we can put this behind us and move forward, however we begin to pick up the pieces after this.”
Throughout the trial, the defense maintained that the fractures occurred accidentally, the result of Manning swooping down to catch Teagan from a fall and a Vitamin D deficiency resulting in metabolic bone disease causing the bones to be extremely fragile. The defense also believed that the state moved too hastily towards ruling it a child abuse case and reminded the jury that the burden of proof lies with the state, not the defense.
“A heartbreaking thing for the family. I said it in my closing argument that this was a shattered family and it was because of a rush to judgment and I think the jury saw that and I’m very happy that they got the right verdict. Justice was done today,” said Defense Attorney Mitchell Howie.
For the state, they argued that Vitamin D deficiency was not a factor and that Manning hadn’t wanted the child and grew tired of the late nights caring, eventually resulting in him ‘snapping’ and squeezing her, resulting in the injuries.
“The moment Ryan left, the broken bones stopped,” Madison County District Attorney Tim Douthit said during his closing remarks.
Several times throughout the three-day trial, the defense requested an acquittal due to a lack of evidence provided by the state, each time being denied by Judge John Graham. When the jury went in to deliberate their verdict on Thursday evening, they opted to go home for the night and restart at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning after a half-hour discussion. On Friday, the jury deliberated for another two and a half hours, at one point stopping to ask Graham about a ‘no verdict’ call, which was also denied by the judge, stating that the only two options were guilty or not guilty. Around an hour after the request, at around 10:50 a.m., it was announced that the jury had reached a verdict after a total of around three hours of deliberation.
“There are no winners here, it seems to me that this is a bad situation all around,” Graham said before reading the verdict.
After the verdict was read and court adjourned, Manning broke down in tears, hugging his attorneys and his family, with a two-year burden lifted from his shoulders.
“There’s no winners. I haven’t seen my daughter since Dec. 13, 2021 and I’ve missed all of her milestones. She learned how to walk, her first words, I missed all of that. I can’t build a time machine, I can’t get that time back with her so I’m sure there’s more proceedings about how to have contact with her moving forward,” Manning said. “We wanted to get through this first hurdle and now that we have, we can start talking what’s next.”
