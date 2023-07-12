Auburn University and Mississippi State University have released the names of students who made the President’s List or Dean’s List for the spring semester. On this list are several students from Jackson County.
Mississippi State University President’s List
- Ashton B. Baker, Scottsboro
- Garron R. Hoosier, Scottsboro
- Haley Breann Land, Scottsboro
- Trenton Allen Williams, Scottsboro
Auburn University Dean’s List
- Benson Atkins, Scottsboro
- Jonathon Bell, Scottsboro
- George Bravo, Scottsboro
- Chloe Buckner, Section
- Samuel G. Cobb, Hollywood
- Thomas Gibson, Scottsboro
- Eli Mason, Scottsboro
- Tristian Alexis Moon, Scottsboro
- Annabelle Parrish, Scottsboro
- Michael Shane Peek, Pisgah
- McKinley A. Reece, Scottsboro
- Jenna F. Roberts, Pisgah
- Maegen E. Venable, Scottsboro
- Brett A. Williams, Scottsboro
