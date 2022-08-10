During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council approved a proposed pickleball complex to be constructed on Veterans Drive in a 4-1 vote, granting up to $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
The lone “no” vote came from Council Member Ralph Dawe, whose motion for the vote to be tabled for after the yearly budget hearings died after the lack of a second from another council member. During the Aug. 1 work session, Dawe expressed that while he was in favor of pickleball, he was concerned with the maintenance for the complex given the state of other recreational facilities’ upkeep being an issue.
