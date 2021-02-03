Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
• Matthew Curtis Jones, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeanette Hudgens, 41 of Langston, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jason Henry House, 44 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Cody Joe Henderson, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jeffrey Darnell Coleman, 48 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Justin Miles Sheppard, 34 of Valley, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with drug court violation.
• Haylee Marie Morelock, 21 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property first degree and resisting arrest.
• April Walters Millard, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Larry James Kirk, 58 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Michael David Tribble, 30 of Marietta, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
• Brandon Lee Ingle, 26 of Odenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
• Frank Robert Shultz, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with manslaughter.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
• Alicia Michelle Gray, 41 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, FEB. 1
• At 10 a.m., a report of theft third degree and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card in the 200 block of Hembree Street.
• At 11:39 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 4000 block of Highway 79.
• At 4:30 p.m., a report of duty to stop and remain at scene in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 4:45 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude in the 600 block of Walsh Avenue.
• At 9 p.m., a report of criminal mischief third degree in the 100 block of Micah Way.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 29
• Jeanette Hudgens, 41 of Langston, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SATURDAY, JAN. 30
• Tara Nicole White, 18 of Athens, was charged with violation of open container law.
• Joshua Hastings, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Matthew Allen Tallent, 21 of Rogersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Cronnen, 37 of Rossville, Georgia, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
SUNDAY, JAN. 31
• James Vargas, 24 of Florida, was charged with DUI.
• Clarence Moliese, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
• Joseph Owens, 37 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 14 days in city jail.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
• Bradley Vickery, 34, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
