Building off the tremendous success of the first program, Launch2035 is thrilled to announce the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank. Applicants with big ideas, community solutions, and emerging business endeavors may apply online now. The finale event, which is open to the public, will take place on March 20, 2023 at Athens State University.
“We are very excited to bring this marquee event to Limestone County to not only show off our community and entrepreneurial ecosystem but to highlight entrepreneurship and regional collaboration throughout North Alabama,” said Pammie Jimmar, Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce President and Singing River Trail Launch Tank event co-chair.
The inaugural event, held in March 2022, received over forty applications from creators and entrepreneurs across eight different north Alabama counties. Over $20,000 and other prizes were awarded to nine finalists. The grand prize winner, Fellows Faith Enterprises, received $5,000 in cash and E-Center coaching support, angel investor meeting and mentoring, BCA membership waived for one year, the possibility of $100,000 credit line through TARCOG, HR consulting package by Spur, and Alabama Launchpad application fee waived.
Singing River Trail Launch Tank is a collaborative initiative between Singing River Trail and the Launch2035 Entrepreneurship pillar. The program is organized by regional leadership from collaborating agencies including The Decatur/Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, Urban Engine, The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Athens State University, Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Shoals Business Incubator, and Visit North Alabama.
“The first pitch competition demonstrated the true power and potential of regionalism for people across North Alabama. The number of applicants, interesting and exciting pitches, and collaboration from different county stakeholders highlighted the fact that when we work together toward a unified goal, our entire region benefits,” said John Joseph IV, Launch2035 Entrepreneurship Co-Chair.
“This is your chance to be part of something big and make a positive difference. Like Singing River Trail itself, the Singing River Trail Launch Tank competition offers a unique opportunity to be a part of something that we can all be proud of as we work together to make North Alabama a better place to live, work, and play,” said John Kvach, Executive Director of the Singing River Trail. “Our vision is to offer this program as a platform to spur entrepreneurship and hope to see as many of Launch Tank’s participants grow, thrive and stay connected to the trail as possible.”
The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is open to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs of any business type but must reside within the eight counties encompassed by the Singing River Trail footprint: Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. The application period is now open and will close on February 24. To learn more and apply, visit: http://launch2035.org/launch-tank.
