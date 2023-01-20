Building off the tremendous success of the first program, Launch2035 is thrilled to announce the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank.  Applicants with big ideas, community solutions, and emerging business endeavors may apply online now. The finale event, which is open to the public, will take place on March 20, 2023 at Athens State University.

 “We are very excited to bring this marquee event to Limestone County to not only show off our community and entrepreneurial ecosystem but to highlight entrepreneurship and regional collaboration throughout North Alabama,” said Pammie Jimmar, Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce President and Singing River Trail Launch Tank event co-chair.  

