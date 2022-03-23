Gas prices in Alabama fell 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.03 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations across the state.
Prices in Alabama are 75.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The national average price of gasoline fell 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon Monday.
In Jackson County, according to AAA Alabama, the average price of gasoline was $4.03.
“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said De Haan.
De Haan said, for now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California hit an average of $6 per gallon Tuesday, with spring break travel underway.
“If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” he added.
