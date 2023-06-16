There is one big thing that parents of students in the Jackson County and Scottsboro City School Systems will not have to worry about for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. That is paying for their child’s lunch and breakfast. Every student in both systems will be eating free.
This announcement was made by Jennifer Pritchett, Child Nutrition Director for the Jackson County System, and Melva Rodgers, Child Nutrition Director for Scottsboro City. They are excited to offer this opportunity for their students.
Both school districts will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) this next school year. There is no action required from the parents. Parents will not have to complete the Free and Reduced-Price Meal Application this year. This USDA provision allows all children to participate in the school meal program without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application. Students will be able to eat free breakfast and lunch every school day.
Students who like to purchase extra items such as water, chips, or ice cream will need to have money for those items. However, the basic meal is free. This program will begin on the very first day of school.
CEP is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all enrolled students. CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that their students will enjoy and gives students more time to eat those meals by cutting down on the time spent in the lunch line. More importantly, by offering all students a nutritious breakfast and lunch at not cost, CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn. Students need healthy meals to learn.
The breakfast and lunch meals will follow the USDA guidelines for healthy school meals, so please encourage all children to participate. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age, or disability.
Parents or guardians who need further information may contact the CNP Director of their school district. If your child attends a school in Scottsboro City, contact Melva Rodgers at merodgers@scottsboroschools.net or 256-218-2100. If your child attends a school in the Jackson County district, contact Jennifer Pritchett at pritchettj@jacksonk12.org or 256-259-9511.
