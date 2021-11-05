Vanessa’s Boutique will be participating in the second annual, nationwide Pink Friday small business shopping experience on Nov. 19.
Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst. Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experience that small businesses are focused on providing. The goal on Nov. 19 is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities.
“Small businesses took a massive hit last year,” said Ashley Alderson, founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub. “The amount of small businesses that closed last year is monumental, and the trickle-down of that has a devastating impact on communities around the country. If a business didn’t close last year, they’re now faced with employment issues, inflation, immense supply issues, and a hefty increase in shipping costs. Now, more than ever, it’s our duty to support those businesses that are the heart of our communities and local economies.”
Pink Friday is strategically positioned the week prior to Black Friday, to ensure that small businesses are given the first opportunity to help shoppers in their quest for holiday gifts. These businesses are usually overshadowed by their big box counterparts and deserve their own weekend to shine.
“We want shoppers to look at small businesses, first for their holiday needs, then go spend the rest of their holiday budgets with big-box stores, if needed,” said Alderson.
The official Pink Friday website, www.shopthebestboutiques.com/pinkfriday/ lists all the ways consumers can shop, including an interactive map of participating stores, and various gift guides that will help consumers navigate the best gifts for everyone on their list.
People can follow the #ShopSmallFirst hashtag on social media. Any small business can participate in Pink Friday and can find out more by visiting www.theboutiquehub.com/pinkfriday.
Vanessa’s will have other vendors set up to shop with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.